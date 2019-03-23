Powerball set for $625 million drawing Saturday night

The fourth-richest prize in the history of Powerball is up for grabs Saturday, as the lottery game’s jackpot is up to $625 million.

The draw will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

It is also the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

“A lot like the flowers in the southwest, this $625 million Powerball jackpot is a spectacular super bloom,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO. “It does not happen often – and when it does, everyone wants to be a part of it.”

Wednesday night’s drawing, which did not produce a winner, was the 24th drawing in a row without producing a person who could claim the jackpot.

A jackpot winner needs to match numbers on all five white balls and the red Powerball. The white balls are numbered 1 through 69 and the Powerball is numbered 1 through 26.

You can still become a millionaire by matching the five white balls.

On Wednesday, four tickets sold in the states of Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina matched all five white balls but not the Powerball to win $1 million. Two other tickets, both from South Carolina, matched all five white balls and utilized the Power Play option, doubling the winnings to $2 million.

And there are other ways to win. You can get a hundred bucks by matching either four white balls or three white balls and the Powerball, and if you match four white balls plus the Powerball you’d get $50,000.

Statistically, you only have a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the big prize. But if you were to beat the long odds and hit the jackpot, you’d have an important decision to make: cash or annuity.

Taking the cash up front in the next drawing would get you about $380 million (before taxes), while an annuity would get you the full amount (also, before taxes) in installments across 30 years.

If no Saturday’s drawing doesn’t produce a winner, the jackpot will roll over once again to Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.