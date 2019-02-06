Pownal chooses filter option for PFOA-contaminated well

Officials in a Vermont town have decided against replacing a contaminated well in favor of a long-term water filtering system.

The Bennington Banner reports the Pownal Fire District 2 board decided Monday to replace the temporary carbon filtering unit off Route 346.

Board Chairman Mark Smith says there were "too many variables for us to risk a new source well."

The decision comes after PFOA or perfluorooctanoic acid was detected in the water system's well in 2016.

PFOA was used in coating and in a range of consumer products over several decades.

Smith says the state Department of Environmental Conservation would be notified Tuesday of the board's decision.

The long-term filtering system requires state approval before it can be installed.

