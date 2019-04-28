Pownal landfill fix estimated at $750,000

Officials in Pownal say engineers estimate the town will need to spend about $750,000 to address problems with its landfill.

The town hired an engineering firm earlier this year to determine what needs to be done about the town landfill that was not properly capped.

The Bennington Banner reports that the town has applied for a revolving, no-interest loan through the state for a study and any needed remediation of the landfill. The town is hoping the loan will cover the full cost of the project.

Town Administrator Michael Walker says the town is required by the state to complete whatever remediation work is necessary whether or not it gets the loan.

