Pownal man facing multiple charges after family fight

A Pownal man is facing a slew of charges after a family fight Wednesday.

Police say Cory Saddlemire, 39, restrained a family member for several hours, assaulted them and threatened them with a deadly weapon. They say they also found over a pound of marijuana and that Saddlemire had guns he wasn't supposed to.

He faces charges including aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint, and cruelty to a child. He's being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and is due in court Friday.