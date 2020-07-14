Dorset closes swimming in quarry to prevent COVID spread

DORSET, Vt. (WCAX) The town of Dorset has closed a popular swimming spot over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Town officials Monday said the Dorset Quarry will be closed indefinitely. It has been fenced off and has multiple signs warning people of its closure.

While officials say there are no known COVID-19 cases related to the quarry, the closure is a precautionary measure.

The town says the Bennington County Sheriff will monitor the area to make sure people are not visiting the property.