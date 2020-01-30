Preliminary approval on $14M Dartmouth harassment settlement

A federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $14 million settlement in the class-action lawsuit against Dartmouth College with nine women who sued the school over allegations that it ignored years of harassment and assault by former psychology department professors.

Dartmouth announced the settlement in August, but a federal judge must approve it.

A U.S. District Court judge in her order filed Wednesday said she’s “likely” to find that the proposed settlement “is fair, reasonable, and adequate” because the parties conducted sufficient discovery and bargained at arm’s-length before coming to an agreement.

A Dartmouth spokeswoman thanked the plaintiffs for coming forward.

A fairness hearing is scheduled for June 25.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)