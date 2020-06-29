Prep school responds to sex assault account in Vanity Fair

A New Hampshire boarding school has responded to a former student’s account of sexual assault in the 1990s that appeared in Vanity Fair this week.

The magazine published an excerpt Thursday from Lacy Crawford’s forthcoming memoir, “Notes on a Silencing,” detailing her alleged assault by two other students.

Archibald Cox Jr., board chairman at St. Paul’s School in Concord, and Kathleen Giles, the elite school’s rector, said in a statement that Crawford has a right to share her experience but also stressed the school has taken steps to reform in recent years.

The school’s reckoning was sparked by the high-profile case of Owen Labrie, who was accused in 2014 of assaulting a freshman girl.

Labrie was eventually convicted and served about six months in jail.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/28/2020 2:15:28 PM (GMT -4:00)