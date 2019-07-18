Preparing for dangerously high temperatures

The dome of heat that's parked over the middle of the country is starting to spread toward the East Coast. And it's also going to be hot weekend all over our region, so the health department is putting out warnings now.

Mathew Johnson loves to come to Lake Champlain on hot days, but knows the risks that come with having fun in the sun and has his own ways of dealing with it.

"Obviously you have to stay hydrated and definitely drink a lot of water," said Johnson.

Beth McHugh, a mother of three, is another person who enjoys Lake Champlain on hot days. She recommends getting in the water if you get too hot on the beach. "Stay in the shade and do some dunks in the water," she said.

Vermont Health Department officials say safety in the heat starts with knowing to never leave a child, adult or animal alone inside a warm car.

They also say find places with air conditioning including libraries, malls and community centers.

Finally, they say do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees. That's because they say fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort but do not reduce body temperature.

