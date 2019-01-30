Presentation on new concept for Burlington's Moran Plant

There will be a discussion and presentation Wednesday on the new frame concept for Burlington's Moran Plant.

The parks, arts, and culture committee will lead the discussion starting at 6 p.m.

The frame concept would keep part of the steel frame as a sort of "ghost structure" but demolish the rest of the building.

The mayor says it could host vendors and could include things like playgrounds and an elevated viewing deck in the future.

Voters already approved nearly $5.5 million to pay for it.