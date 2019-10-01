Preserving the community by preserving buildings

Buying a fixer-upper sounds like a fun thing to do, especially when you're young. But can it create a viable income? And how about beginning the project when you're in your 70s? Our Olivia Lyons takes you to Jeffersonville where one couple has the answers to all those questions.

Many select boards across the state are creating revitalization projects in their downtowns. But in Jeffersonville, one couple is revitalizing and restoring the village.

Terry and Jane Shaw began dating as freshmen at Colby College in 1963. He left school during his third year.

"But before I left, I asked her to marry me and she said no," Terry recalled.

Jane, who is originally from Jeffersonville, wanted to finish school instead of getting married.

"I couldn't wait to get out of here," she said.

She went on to use her education in art and architecture to restore buildings in Maine. But she did move back home in her 30s and bought the vacant Victorian House and Carriage House most people were afraid to take on.

"I wasn't scared," she said. "I was single and I was able to do it and loved it and had done it three times before."

Jane fixed the buildings up with some help and got them on the National Register of Historic Buildings, which prompted much of the village to become a historic district.

Then, after 24 years of not keeping in touch, Terry reached out to Jane.

"Went out for a year, I asked her to marry me the second time and she said yes," Terry said.

Together they have restored four buildings through their business, Visions of Vermont.

"Everyone says you need to downsize, but we just keep doing the opposite," Jane said.

Terry and Jane have spent many years in Jeffersonville fixing up houses. But for their most current project, they've moved across the street to now fix up another building.

"We're just interested in restoring it to its former glory," Terry said.

Over the years the building has been a bike shop, clothing store, deli and more. The Shaws don't know what will go in next, but they are sure the four-bedroom apartment above will be rented.

So how do they have the money to restore all of these buildings? They say they got a construction loan to begin with, which gives you a period of time to fix the houses, usually six months, and then you can roll it into a mortgage after the project is done.

The Shaws now own six buildings and make money renting them to art galleries, an Airbnb, a preschool and other businesses.

Karen Winslow is currently using the Sugarhouse as her studio and gallery. She used to paint in the building they are currently fixing up.

"It's neat to see it be transformed and be restored and improved. It's a wonderful, wonderful thing that they're doing and it's kind of neat to be part of it," Winslow said.

Terry and Jane are ready to retire and say this is probably their last restoration. But they will support anyone who wants to follow in their footsteps, not just preserving buildings, but also a community.