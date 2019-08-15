President Trump to hold reelection rally in New Hampshire

President Donald Trump is hoping to woo New Hampshire, which backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, into his column heading into 2020.

The president will visit the state on Thursday to hold a reelection rally.

New Hampshire is doing well economically, at least when using broad measures. But beneath the top-line data are clear signs that the prosperity is being unevenly shared, and when the tumult of the Trump presidency is added to the mix, the state's flinty voters may not be receptive to his appeals.

An August University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll found that 42% of New Hampshire adults approve of Trump while 53% disapprove. The poll also showed that 49% approve of Trump's handling of the economy and 44% disapprove.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/15/2019 3:20:20 AM (GMT -4:00)