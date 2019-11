A local republican leader is being favored by President Trump.

He tweeted praise for New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Sunday, who was supportive of the president during last week's impeachment hearings.

He tweeted: "A new Republican star is born, great going Elise Stefanik."

Stefanik has been using the online momentum to raise money for her re-election to Congress.

Her opponent Tedra Cobb is doing the same.

She says she's raised one million dollars since Friday.