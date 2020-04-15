President, governors at odds over who can open state economies

The debate continues over what power the president of the United States has over opening and closing state economies.

President Trump claims he has absolute power and the authority of the president is total.

State leaders disagree, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said we have a Constitution, not a king.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with the Vermont Law School's Jared Carter, who is an expert on the Constitution, to get his take on the debate. Watch the video for the full interview.