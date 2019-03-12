President seeks to slash cleanup money for Lake Champlain

Lake Champlain could see cleanup money slashed under President Trump's new budget.

The budget would cut federal cleanup funding for major U.S. waterways, including Lake Champlain.

It would give $30 million to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. That's a 90 percent cut from the $300 million the program gets most years. The program aims to remove toxic pollution, fight invasive species and deal with other environmental problems.

The president's budget would also eliminate restoration funding for the Gulf of Mexico, Long Island Sound, South Florida, San Francisco Bay and Puget Sound.