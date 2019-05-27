Presidential candidates make their pitch to NH voters

Bookstores, baseball and barbecues: presidential candidates campaigned in New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state, this Memorial Day Weekend.

"My name is Eric Swalwell. I'm running for president," said California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who spent nearly two hours answering voter questions in Concord.

If he won the nomination, the Democrat says he would want a woman as his running mate and he would have a politically diverse cabinet.

"We can't dismiss people who want higher wages, lower health care costs and a brighter future. And to have credibility as president on day one to make some of these reforms that are needed, having Republicans in the cabinet will help," Swalwell said.

"I'm a serious baseball fan," former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said in Manchester, where he shook hands with Fisher Cats fans, talked baseball and about why he's running.

Weld remains Donald Trump's only opponent for the Republican nomination. He says the president isn't doing enough.

"The guy took an oath to make sure the laws are faithfully executed. Laws are something he doesn't like. Criminal laws, civil laws: he doesn't like that. Free press is something he doesn't like," Weld said.

Flipping burgers at a house party in Amherst, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney talked to voters about issues from climate to the cost of college, and about the importance of observing Memorial Day. It was his 19th trip to New Hampshire.

"We need more responsible leaders, actually, to lead our country forward, particularly in the context of the sacrifice so many Americans have made-- and we haven't had that... and that's what we need to get back to." Delaney said.