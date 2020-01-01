Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang kicks off 2020 campaigning in NH

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang is stumping in New Hampshire as he continues his pursuit of the Democratic nomination. Right now, Yang trails the pack of top tier candidates, but as our Adam Sullivan reports, Yang's campaign is gaining steam.

2020 has arrived and in New Hampshire, the New Year begins the final push toward the state's first-in-the-nation primary.

Wednesday, in Lebanon, Yang, made his pitch to voters.

It's fair to say Yang is an unorthodox presidential candidate. The 44-year-old tech entrepreneur, who sports a red, white and blue scarf, has little political experience. He says it's why he's in the race.

"To address the fact that we are going through the greatest economic transition in our country, history and we need a new way forward that includes all of us-- the people in New Hampshire and around the country," Yang said.

One of Yang's core campaign promises-- universal basic income. A $1,000 a month stipend to every American that's paid for in part by a new value-added tax on big businesses.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Is that a socialist policy?

Andrew Yang: Universal basic income is capitalism where income doesn't start at zero. It will make our families stronger and healthier but it will also be great for business. It will create tens of thousands of new jobs because of more money flowing through the economy.

And while Yang's ideas may be out of the mainstream, he has garnered grassroots support-- the so-called Yang Gang. It secured him a spot in the most recent debate and has boosted his fourth-quarter fundraising.

"He just has really well thought out and defined plans and he really makes his decision based off facts and information, not really off political ideology," said Sean Pirttiaho of Manchester.

Margaret Gourley of Grantham hasn't made up her mind yet but she likes what she's heard.

"It is clear he's a numbers guy and it's clear he wants to bake in the role for people as we become increasingly displaced by the technology train that is apparently going to run us over in the next 20 years," Gourley said.

"Our government is decades behind on technology in particular. And sometimes you need a different approach and a different set of solutions," Yang said.

Yang is among several presidential candidates crisscrossing the Granite State in the next few days. They include Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, and Cory Booker.