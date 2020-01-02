Presidential hopefuls head to New Hampshire; Gabbard rides the waves

Several presidential candidates are traveling to the Granite State, trying to make their mark ahead of the February primary.

Senator Elizabeth Warren will be campaigning Thursday morning starting in Concord and then making her way to Hanover for a town hall.

Over the next few days, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker will be campaigning in New Hampshire.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard was in Hampton, N.H. showing off her surfing skills Wednesday.

"There is absolutely no better way to start the day or year," said Gabbard.

The presidential hopeful is the first presidential candidate to ride the waves in the Granite State.