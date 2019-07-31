Presidential hopefuls gear up for night two of debates

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls appeared on the debate stage in Detroit, Michigan Tuesday night, a state President Trump narrowly won in 2016.

The debate groupings were selected at random, but night one featured the two stars of the party's progressive wing: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren facing off for the first time.

Wednesday night, ten more candidates take the stage with Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris polling the highest.

We sat down with Democratic Strategist Arshad Hasan to see what it's going to take for Wednesday's candidates to stand out.

"For the middle-tier candidates, it's life or death for them. They may not make the second round of debates which have a far stricter entry requirement and there will only be half of that same number. So the middle tier candidates are really looking to break out some of them haven't even qualified yet. The top tier candidates are looking to suck up all the oxygen," said Hasan.

He says we could see some of tension we saw the during the last round continue night two.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris facing off again. We also have Cory Booker who was sort of a figure within that last controversy that didn't get named but they will all be on stage together," said Hasan.