Presidential hopefuls leave Iowa and land in New Hampshire

An issue with the Iowa caucus results means no outcome Tuesday morning.

Usually the candidate who comes out on top in the caucus gets a boost in media coverage and momentum, but presidential hopefuls will have to wait longer. But candidates are already heading to what's next - the New Hampshire primary.

That's where WCAX's Christina Guessferd is Tuesday morning.

She met up with Granite Staters at the Manchester Airport. They say they don't necessarily rely on the caucus results to choose their candidate, but it does solidify where they stand ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

Democratic candidates vying for the presidential nomination have a list of events scheduled in the Granite State Tuesday, including several town halls.

Channel 3 This Morning is live from the Manchester Airport several times Tuesday morning, providing you with the latest on the Iowa caucus, what it means for the Granite State, what people are saying and where candidates will be.

Join Christina, Avery Powell, Alexandra Montgomery and Gary Sadowsky from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.