Presidential hopefuls to visit New Hampshire

Seven presidential candidates will visit New Hampshire over the next week.

Thursday, former representative Beto O'Rourke had events in Derry, Concord and Nashua.

Dark horse candidate Marianne Williamson did a forum Thursday afternoon at UNH Law.

Friday, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has a day full of events in Manchester, Merrimack and Concord.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is holding a Commuter Rail Roundtable in Manchester.

On Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has events at Keene State, Weare and Amherst.

And Mayor Pete Buttegieg is doing a town hall at Plymouth State.

Nothing is scheduled on Easter Sunday, but Klobuchar is in Peterborough on Monday.

Then Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris is at Keene State in the morning and Dartmouth in the afternoon.

All of this, not to mention appearances by Beto O'Rourke, Tulsi Gabbard and Rep. Eric Swalwell in the Seacoast Region.

A busy week of campaigning in the Granite State.