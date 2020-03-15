Price Chopper, Market 32 adjusting hours to allow for re-stocking

Many grocery stores in the region are now working to keep up with the influx of customers surrounding the coronavirus threat.

While some are limiting supplies, others are limiting hours... but only for a limited time.

In a press release from Price Chopper/Market 32, their stores will have an adjustment in store hours, effective Saturday morning.

The 24-hour chain will close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. to allow employees to re-stock, and sanitize the store.

It is not clear when the hours will go back to normal.