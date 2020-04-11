Price Chopper, Market 32 asking Governors for help

Price Chopper, Market 32 is asking state governors for help to protect their employees.

In a letter, President and CEO of Price Chopper and Markest 32, Scott Grimmett said they need masks and personal protective equipment for employees.

The company has about 20,000.

They say that they've taken a number of steps to protect workers but they still need help.

The company says they've had a hard time finding enough masks for their employees, and have had shipments diverted to other states and other industries.