Attention shoppers, if you're a fan of PICS Fudge Bars you might want to take a second look at your box in the freezer.

Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets are issuing a voluntary recall for their 30-ounce fudge bars... you can see them right on your screen.

The manufacturer says this is because the bars tested positive for germs.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.