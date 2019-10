A local grocery store is recalling cheese.

Price Chopper and Market 32 is issuing a recall for their white and yellow Great Lakes Cheese.

The supermarket says the cheese may contain a "small metal foreign matter on the surface."

They're recalling pre-sliced and cheese ends, but it also affects more items like the plain cheeseburger, breakfast egg and cheese sandwich and more.

You can see the list of recalled items here.