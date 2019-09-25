Priests who taught at St. Michael's identified as abusers

The Burlington Catholic Diocese recently released its report listing Vermont priests accused of sexually abusing kids over several decades, but another group of Vermont priests was not included.

The Edmundites are a French order that founded Saint Michael's College in Colchester in 1904. They recently released their own list of priests accused of abuse. It has ten names. But the way it was released was different from the Diocese.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Derek Brouwer who investigated the story in this week's issue.

