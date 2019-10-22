Prime Minister Justin Trudeau re-elected with a minority government

Canada's hard-fought election is over and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remains in charge but with a minority government.

"Thank you for having faith in us to move this country in the right direction," said Trudeau.

Early returns had his liberal party leading, but far short of the 170 seats needed for a second majority government.

Trudeau's popularity dropped during scandals over appearing in blackface and his handling of a corruption case.

Now, Trudeau will have to rely on support from the new Democratic party to get legislation passed.

President Trump tweeted his congratulations right after Trudeau declared victory, saying that Canada was served well and that he was looking forward to working with him.