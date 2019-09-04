Setting expectations key to communication with teachers

As kids are getting settled into their school routines, parents may have some questions or concerns for teachers, including how much they're hearing from their child's teacher.

Carolyn Millham, the principal at Porters Point School, says when it comes to how much to communicate, that comes down to what fits the teacher and parents needs.

Christine Vallencourt, a mother of two, says she isn't worried about sending her children to school but that it makes her feel sentimental. "This is my baby, so seeing her on the bus and drive off and go to kindergarten makes it feel real in a way," she said.

Once students arrive at school, it's the teachers who take over. While some parents may want to learn what's going on every step of the way, Millham says that's tough during the day. "Teachers are teaching most of the time so we are not in a position to answer emails immediately," she said.

She says how much you communicate with your child's teacher should be an agreement between the two of you. Millham says sometimes giving teachers a heads up is best for the teacher and the student. She says one example might sound like this. "Johnny had a really rough night, he didn't get a whole lot of sleep, I think maybe he's coming down with a cold. Can you check in and give him a little TLC," she said.

Millham says setting expectations is key to successful communication.

She also says you can expect to hear about what's happening in the school from newsletters and some teachers send out updates. "I would say, in general, you could expect that there's at least a weekly or bi-weekly kind of general overview of what's happening in the classroom," she said.

High school principals that we spoke with say that even in the upper grades, how parents and teachers communicate is important. They say in some instances, there may be less communication as students start advocating for themselves.