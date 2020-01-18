Pro-life advocates rally in Montpelier

The Rally for Life 2020 brought out around 200 people to Montpelier on Saturday.

The pro-life advocates met at the Montpelier City Hall and marched to the Statehouse. The rally is used to call attention to the group's anti-abortion mission statement.

Speakers told those in attendance about heir pro-life efforts from around the state.

"These are people from all faiths, all denominations, and probably people of no faith who just believe that life is precious and that life starts at conception," said Susanne Pelletier of Montgomery.

Organizers say they were happy to see a high turnout despite Saturday's chilly temperatures.

"There's a lot of work to be done, and that we're going to learn more [Saturday] from the speakers, and hopeful that we can make a difference in the future," said Michele Morin of Vermont Right to Life.