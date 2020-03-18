Probation to end early for man who misused UNH credit card

A federal judge has agreed to cut a two-year probation in half for a former University of New Hampshire researcher who pleaded guilty to stealing money from federal research grants.

Prosecutors said Jichun Zhang submitted fictitious receipts for nearly $7,000 in expenses on a credit card.

The university made payments and obtained reimbursement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which provided the grant.

Zhang was a research associate professor for UNH's Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space.

He pleaded guilty in December 2018.

Prosecutors said he paid back the money.

His probation is scheduled to end on March 26.

