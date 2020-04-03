Problem leaves some Vermonters missing unemployment money

We've heard from many of you who said you did not receive unemployment money deposited directly into your bank account this week.

So what happened? The Vermont Labor Department tells WCAX News they became aware that a batch of people did not get their benefits.

They say the payments will process over the weekend and will hopefully be deposited by Tuesday of next week.

They said they know this is an issue for those who are unemployed and they're working to correct the issue as soon as possible.

In a statement, Cameron Wood of the Unemployment Insurance Division said, in part: "While we had hoped to rectify the problem sooner, we now believe a resolution has been reached... We know this issue has put an additional strain on individuals and we have been working to correct this problem as quickly as possible. We apologize for the delay and any hardship this may have caused."