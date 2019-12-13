Proclamation to recognize university system, National Guard

Gov. Chris Sununu is signing a proclamation in recognition of the longstanding partnership between the University System of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire National Guard.

Since 1996, New Hampshire guardsmen and women have been able to attend university system institutions tuition-free.

Sununu said in the past decade, the university system provided more than 5,000 tuition waivers worth nearly $18 million for guardsmen and women to receive post-secondary educations at its institutions.

Sununu planned to sign the proclamation Friday.

