Producer to be in Vermont for 'Charlie Says' debut

Vermonter Jeremy Rosen is going to be in his home state for the debut of his movie "Charlie Says."

Rosen's movie about three middle-class young women who became followers of killer Charles Manson will be shown Friday at Village Picture Shows in Manchester. It'll be followed by a question-and-answer session and a reception at stART Space Art Gallery.

Rosen moved to Ludlow, Vermont, at 13 with his parents and brother. He became a lawyer before switching to filmmaking, and still considers Vermont home.

He said the movie focuses not on Manson but the underlying psychology. It's being released this year, on the 50th anniversary of Manson's crimes in Hollywood Hills, California.

