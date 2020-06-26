Program aims to bring fresh, healthy food

The City of Burlington is asking for local donations to help the local food shelf, but they don't want money, they want produce.

This is part of their Plant For The People program which they have been working on for the past month.

They're asking Burlingtonians to donate any additional or extra produce that they have to the city or directly to the Chittenden Foodbank.

Their first drop-off will be on June 30th, at the Intervale Center and will continue for the rest of the season.

Mayor Weinberger says they have a hefty goal in mind, but it will mean healthy meals and full bellies for food-insecure families.

"This is aimed at growing here in Burlington, 100,000 pounds of fresh produce," Weinberger said.

All donations will go directly to Feeding Chittenden. The program starts next week and will have drop-offs every Tuesday and Thursday, with some Saturday drop-off events as well.