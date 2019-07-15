Program seeks to bring more visitors to Vermont vets' home

Officials hope two new programs will help residents of the Vermont veterans' home in Bennington receive more mail and visitors.

One program outlined last week at the home encourages people to visit the veterans and send them cards and letters.

The other program will encourage the courts to consider offering offenders sentenced to community service the chance to spend time visiting with the veterans to help fulfill their commitments.

The Bennington Banner reports the two new programs are the culmination of a year's worth of effort by Rupert resident Garry DuFour.

CEO Melissa Jackson says the veterans sometimes feel like they've been forgotten.

7/14/2019 2:33:19 PM (GMT -4:00)

