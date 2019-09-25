Parkinson's program encourages members to be in the 'Loud Crowd'

The UVM Medical Center last month was awarded a grant from the Parkinson Voice Project. It will allow them to keep providing a vital program that helps prevent them from losing their ability to speak or swallow, a common and potentially deadly complication of the disease.

On Thursday afternoons at Fanny Allen it gets loud. "I want to hear really good intent on this -- May! Me! My! Mo! Moo!," instructs Ashley Michaelis, a speech pathologist. "Awesome job Loud Crowd -- very good."

The Loud Crowd on this day is Cheri, Bob, and Carole. All of them have Parkinson's. They're here to make sure the disease doesn't take their voices away.

"Ahhhhhhh!," shouts Carol Barrett, who was diagnosed twelve years ago.

"Nice -- I like the nice wide open mouths I see -- let's do it again," Michaelis orders the group.

The 77-year-old retired nurse gets emotional when she describes the progress she noticed in just one or two sessions. "My voice -- I could talk louder. And I have big family -- 9 of us kids -- and I talk to them all the time. They all noticed," Barrett said. "To know that it did that -- so quick -- it's just gotten better."

Some exercises Barrett likes. Others -- not so much. "The one that's floating kind-of... We don't like that one too much. The other ones are easy, that one's hard," she said.

Like a conductor, Michaelis directs her patients through their exercises. "Nice intent everyone, good job. Let's flip it and we're going to do some reading," she tells the group.

Michaelis says being in a group helps counteract the lack of motivation caused by a drop in dopamine levels caused by Parkinson's disease. She says many Parkinson's patients don't realize they are talking too softly. The Speak Out Program is one of a few the UVM Medical Center offers to help patients regain speaking and swallowing abilities. She's passionate about it

