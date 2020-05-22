Program to "Make Space for Restaurant and Retail Recovery" in Burlington a new program for the City of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced on Friday that the city will begin the 'Making Space for Restaurants and Retail' program.

The initiative is supposed to make retail stores and restaurants more accessible to Vermonters without sacrificing safe distancing practices.

Applications of this program will mean several rolling street closures to break up customers and foot traffic, updating parking spaces to allow businesses more area to serve or vend products to customers, and temporary pick-up parking zones to limit foot traffic as well.

Weinberger echoed the point made by Burlington businesses that these changes will be new to everyone, but are necessary and immediately needed to keep businesses alive during this evolving crisis.

"Now, if we're going to bounce back from this and see, our heavily-impacted downtown retailers and restaurants get through this period we need to move quickly," Weinberger said.

Restaurants in the state of Vermont seated customers for the first time in months this evening with outdoor dining, and more and more retail stores are allowed to open, bringing customers back to Burlington's downtown.