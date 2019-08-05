Program works to give ex-inmates a second chance

A new pilot program through several Vermont agencies is working to give ex-inmates a second chance.

"Everybody deserves a second and sometimes a third chance," said Kathy Lavoie, the program manager at the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Center.

People on probation and parole are working on a shed in St. Albans to try to restore some of the harm they have done to the community. The program helps employers who are desperate to fill positions in construction.

The pilot program is broken into two parts -- hands-on training and classroom work. "Right now they are building a shed as part of the restorative piece of the program," said Lavoie.

When the shed is finished, it will be donated to the Hard'ack Recreational Ski program in St. Albans.

As participants build a new life, Lavoie says they are also constructing a foundation to make them good employees. "It teaches them to rise above the offenses that they committed. It really is an opportunity for them to prove to themselves and to others that they are worthy of more," he said.

The program is paid for through several grants to help get people get hands on training. It costs $3,000 a person for tuition and they all get paid minimum wage of $10.78 an hour.

"We are also looking to find cohorts of people that are looking to enter the job market," said Danielle Kane of the Vermont Department of Labor.

Vermont is at the lowest unemployment rate it's seen in decades and an aging workforce in the construction industry makes it difficult to find help.

Lavoie says the program is a way to give people a chance who have struggled in the system. "They can do more they are worthy of more and that they are going to hang in there for the long term," he said.

By the end of the program, the former inmates will have national recognized credentials that employers look for.