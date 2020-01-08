Progressive lawmaker introduces Vermont 'Green New Deal'

There's been a lot of talk on the national stage about climate change reform and New York Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio Cortez's 'Green New Deal.' In Vermont, Progressive lawmakers are looking to pass their own version, which taxes the most wealthy Vermonters.

Senator Anthony Pollina, P-Washington County, is sponsoring a bill to fund green initiatives with a new surcharge on the wealthy. He is among lawmakers who believe Vermont is behind on its climate goals and that the proposal will get the state on track.

The idea is relatively simple -- create a fund to fuel climate initiatives such as public transportation, weatherization and renewable energy. The $30 million initiative will be funded by a surcharge on the top 5% of Vermonters earning over $200,000 a year.

"It creates jobs, it protects our environment and it does it without a broad base tax or affecting the tax payers that are making less than $200,000," Pollina said.

He argues that the some 16,000 Vermonters are already seeing big tax cuts from President Trump's 2017 tax cuts and Jobs Act.

Republican Governor Phil Scott has said he doesn't want to start any new climate initiatives before completing the ones we have in place.

Additionally, some GOP lawmakers are wary about any new climate proposal, saying it could impact their constituents.

"I walk very cautiously through proposals to make sure they are not impacted in a way, that they cannot survive in a way they are not used to doing," said Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia County.

Other opponents of the proposal have said putting a tax on the state's biggest earners will drive them out of the state. But a recent report from the Legislature's Joint Fiscal Office shows that it's actually lower and middle income people who are leaving Vermont, not lower earners.

As lawmakers begin to debate climate policies this session, Pollina says the time to act is now. "We can't wait any longer. We can't continue to put off what we need to do. We need to get behind it soon and make the investments before things get worse," he said.

Climate is expected to be a big issue this session in the wake of student-lead protests across the globe this past summer. And with Governor Scott's State of the State address Thursday, climate activists are expected in Montpelier to call attention to their demands.