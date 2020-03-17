Progressives call on government for more action on COVID-19

Burlington Progressives and advocacy groups gathered on Tuesday demanding more be done during the coronavirus outbreak.

The group of less than 20 set up outside City Hall, demonstrating public distancing.

The group shared public information on health issues surrounding COVID-19, while also issuing demands to the state, local and federal government during the outbreak.

The biggest focus was on helping the most vulnerable during this time.

"What we need right now is people to stay home to take care of themselves, but we have an economic system that exists where people have to make the choice between personal and public safety and economic survival," said Brian Cina of the Burlington Progressive Party.

The group of Progressives says it was the last in-person event that will be held for the foreseeable future.