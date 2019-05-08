Proposal for downtown Rutland hotel moving forward

Planning is underway to bring a new hotel to downtown Rutland.

The development review board in the Vermont city is expected to consider next week a preliminary design for the hotel, but no decisions will be made at the meeting on whether to move forward with the project.

The Williston-based contractor DEW hopes to build the $20 million hotel on the site occupied by the former Rutland Herald building and an area known locally as the Pit. DEW's Peter Kelley says the 60,000-square-foot hotel would have 100-to-120 rooms and additional conference rooms.

The Pit was once the site of hotel that was destroyed by fire in 1973.

Kelley says that if all goes well the hotel could open in about two years.

