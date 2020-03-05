Proposal replenishes diverted low-income heating aid

Sen. Susan Collins says an Appropriations Committee proposal for funding to fight the new coronavirus replenishes $37 million that the Trump administration diverted from heating assistance funds.

The Maine Republican tweeted that she worked with Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island to protect the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. U.S. Health and Human Services announced last week the final release of $381 million in heating aid for the year. But it held back 1%, or $37 million, that the Trump administration wanted to divert.

Critics said the diverted money would result in the elimination of aid for thousands of low-income families.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)