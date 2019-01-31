Proposal to boost early child care programs in Vermont

Lawmakers in Montpelier are proposing a $26 million early child care program.

It would more than double state spending on early care and expand subsidies to more people. Early child care workers would see assistance like student loan repayment.

The plan goes beyond what Republican Gov. Phil Scott has proposed. He wants to use $7 million from new sales tax revenue to boost subsidies.

And reps behind this other bill say it may require new revenue to fund.

"We're trying to step forward in a significant way to save an industry if we can and to help many, many struggling families, some paying upward of 40 percent of their entire income for child care," said Rep. David Yacovone, D-Morrisville.

"I'm invested in early care and learning, I believe that's part of the answer. I believe our $7 million provision is a good step," said Scott, R-Vermont.

Lawmakers expect to draft and present the bill soon.