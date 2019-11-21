Proposal would change the way NH numbers its highway exits

New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation Is supporting a proposal to change the way the state numbers its highway exits based on mile markers, rather than sequentially.

WMUR-TV reports DOT officials said the state could lose federal highway money if it doesn’t make the change. The proposal would be part of New Hampshire’s next 10-year highway plan and could be considered by the Executive Council as early as next week.

Eileen Meaney of the DOT said the proposal could take up to a year to work its way through the Legislature.

A similar plan to number exits based on mile markers has been endorsed in Massachusetts. This would leave New Hampshire and Delaware as the only states using a sequential numbering system.

