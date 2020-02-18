Proposed Berlin mental health treatment facility faces two-year delay

A proposed mental health treatment facility near the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin will be delayed after the project's price tag has ballooned to upwards of $150 million.

The new facility was slated to provide 25 beds and replace the temporary facility in Middlesex built after Tropical Storm Irene. State officials say the financial setback is a normal part of building this type of facility and that they remain committed to the project. It comes as the state considers a new mental health facility at the current Woodside facility as well as a mobile response unit in Rutland.

"There's a lot of things in the interim period that's coming online and we've sequenced these as we've moved forward in our mental health system," said Human Services Commissioner Mike Smith.

The new mental health facility at CVMC is now projected to open in 2024.

