Proposed South Burlington rec center on hold

A proposed South Burlington recreation center project is going on the backburner so the city can focus on other projects.

South Burlington rec officials in July said the proposed facility would be built next to Cairn's Arena. and would include three basketball courts, a turf field, indoor track and a multi-use space.

But since then city officials and the South Burlington School Board came to an agreement to hold off on the proposal for another year so the board could first propose its nearly $210 million school and wellness center project for Town Meeting Day in 2020.

Rec officials have yet to release a cost estimate for their proposal.