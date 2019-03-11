Proposed change would allow 1st-time adult hunters during youth season

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board plans to consider new rules including allowing first-time adult deer hunters to participate in a youth hunting season proposed for late October.

Other highlights of the proposed changes to the state's deer hunting regulations that were presented to the board last month include continuing buck age management through regional antler point restrictions and an annual limit of one legal buck. The proposals would also extend the archery season, increasing archery hunting in high deer density areas and allow crossbows for all ages of hunters.

A formal set of recommendations will be submitted to the Board on March 20. Public hearings are scheduled for later this month and next month.

