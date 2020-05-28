Proposed interstate school district faces roadblock

A proposal to merge an elementary school in Massachusetts with a school in a neighboring Vermont community has been postponed indefinitely over concerns about the Massachusetts building’s condition.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that after examining a consultant’s report, officials in Stamford, Vermont, decided to hold up on the proposal to form a cross-border school district with Clarksburg, Massachusetts, until Clarksburg can come up with a financing plan to renovate and upgrade its school building. The Clarksburg school needs a new roof, asbestos abatement, and accessibility upgrades.

John Franzoni, superintendent of the Northern Berkshire School Union, says the coronavirus pandemic has also complicated matters.

