A plan to put a bulk propane storage facility in the Lake Placid area has some residents pushing back.

They're planning to make their voices heard during a board meeting Wednesday night.

Officials say the storage and transfer facility is proposed for Old Military Road in North Elba.

Members of the Concerned Citizens Committee say they have environmental, safety and quality of life concerns, including traffic.

The meeting is starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night.