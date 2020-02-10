Proposed tax breaks for Plattsburgh development draw scrutiny

As Plattsburgh's Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Durkee Street development plans continue to be the subject of intense scrutiny, a new debate is brewing over proposed tax breaks that would go to a developer.

The Plattsburgh City Council hopes that the Durkee Street Lot will get a makeover with a new mixed-use building, but some residents and the school board fear that the tax structure of the deal will give the developer too much of a sweetheart deal.

"It's the only way you can get people to come and build these big things," said Plattsburgh City Councilor Jeff Moore.

The payment in lieu of taxes proposal calls for a tax abatement over the next 18 years. The Clinton County Industrial Development Agency says the PILOT will have Prime Companies paying 33.4% -- about one-third of what the full property tax would be. They also note that currently, the property is producing zero tax revenue, making the net value of the PILOT nearly $3 million. It's estimated the full project for the building will cost the developer over $22 million.

"People need to realize these developers need some kind of an incentive, and you're competing with everybody throughout the state and other parts of the country," Moore said.

While the city sees this as a win for the downtown, other residents and the Plattsburgh City School district have concerns with the proposal.

"The PILOT is overly generous, it's a sweetheart deal," said Fred Wachemeister, a Plattsburgh School Board member. He says the board fears this deal gives Prime Companies a tax break that will affect the school and its budget. "We would again be in a position where we need to reduce programs, perhaps staffing, and I think that would reduce educational opportunity for the students of Plattsburgh."

The proposal, which calls for over 100 apartments, would sit on the former parking lot could house up to 22 school-aged students according to the environmental impact statement for the project.

A study by the Plattsburgh City School District shows that having those extra students but not collecting the full property tax would result in over $5 million lost to the district over the next 18 years. To make up that difference, the school board may consider voting to add more taxes to city residents.

"If I was faced with a choice of making programmatic reductions in education for the children of Plattsburgh or imposing a utility tax, I would vote to adopt a utility tax," Wachemeister said.

The PILOT was discussed Monday at an Industrial Development Agency meeting. They tabled the decision to approve or deny the PILOT until further details of the project are released.