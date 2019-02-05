Proposed training fee triggers outrage from Vermont retailers

Some small businesses are worried as the Scott administration considers a fee increase that could cost them thousands of dollars.

WCAX News has learned the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery planned to charge every employee who sells alcohol and tobacco in the state $25 each. The money would pay for online or in-person training to crack down on illegal sales.

So how many illegal sales are there? Here's a look at the numbers.

The state conducts random compliance checks on businesses to ensure they are not selling to minors. In the last fiscal year, DLC completed 1,086 tobacco compliance checks. They found 84 sold tobacco illegally; 944 refused the sale. That's a 92.2 percent compliance rate.

Some 1,075 alcohol compliance checks happened in the same year. Of those, 121 sold to someone underage and 899 refused. It was an 88.7 percent compliance rate.

Our Dom Amato spoke with state leaders and a business about this issue.

"The C.P. Dudley Store was established in 1906," Celine Biron said.

Biron runs the C.P. Dudley Store in East Montpelier with her sister. The siblings inherited the business from their father.

"She ran it for a while by herself, for about a year-and-a-half I'd say, and I took over a little bit last summer," Biron said.

Biron says the about 15 part- and full-time employees at the store are thoroughly trained in-house to sell alcohol and tobacco using a Vermont Department of Liquor Control training kit. It includes a video and packet of information.

We've had a really good record of passing stings, haven't failed any," Biron said.

But DLC proposed another form of training, online or in person only, costing a business $25 per employee.

"You can buy the training kit once for $10 and train your employees and there's no additional costs. So, we're talking about a significant increase here," said Erin Sigrist, the president of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association.

Sigrist says many members of the VRGA said the proposal would be costly for their businesses. She says some have complained about connectivity problems making an online test difficult, and paying for an employee to do in-person training could also lead to extra costs.

"Some members have said to me it could be upward of $1,500, $2,000. One member told me it was going to be close to $10,000," Sigrist said.

"There's a lot of expenses to do business in the state of Vermont as it is," Biron said. "And every single expense matters and that counts for how profitable our businesses is and how successful it is."

Biron believes there are stores that may need better training but she's had no problems and says in-house training has led to her business being in compliance. We asked her what the state's reasoning might be for the proposal.

"I hate to say it, but the state of Vermont likes to make money on unnecessary things," she said.

Gov. Phil Scott has not had the opportunity to fully review and fully consider the proposal. His spokesperson says there needs to be more discussion internally about the proposal.

"We'll take a look at some of those. I'm not, fees and taxes are last on my list, so we'll see how it goes throughout the legislative session," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The DLC commissioner told us over the phone stores that do the in-house training failed more checks and some employees weren't getting training at all, and that's the reason for the proposal.

WCAX News planned to interview the commissioner Tuesday but he called to cancel, saying the governor's office asked him not to discuss it. The governor's office now tells us that's because the governor wants more time to look at the proposal.